Mar 8, 2025 | By: Miles Walker

Central Lakes College Holds Wall-Breaking Ceremony for Long-Awaited Renovation Project

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Cocomelon Ad

Rachel Hagge Web Ad

Hug Hydronics 4 24

Related News

News

4th Annual Brainerd Boat Show Begins at the Northern Pacific Center

Business

‘Zips Car Wash’ in Baxter Thanks Community with Free Washes to Celebrate Reopening

Sports

Bemidji State Men’s Hockey Falls to Augustana in 1st Game of Mason Cup Quarterfinals

Sports

Crosby-Ironton Girls’ Basketball Bests Proctor to Gain 3rd Straight Section Title