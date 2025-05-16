Central Lakes College Holds Annual Club Olympics Cardboard Boat Race

Central Lakes College students had to get creative and resourceful at the Brainerd High School’s aquatic center as they raced for first in C.L.C.’s annual club Olympics cardboard boat race.

Over at Brainerd High School, from the welding club, to the Heavy Equipment club, and many other extracurricular groups at central lakes college, the cardboard boat race is the optimal finale to C.L.C.’s annual club olympics.

“This is basically the pinnacle of club everything at Central Lakes College,” Central Lakes College Student & Intervarsity Christian Fellowship Club Member Elijah Ward said. “It’s like a four-week competition in April, and as you see it gets really hype.”

The students are only allowed to use cardboard and duct tape in constructing their respective speed demons, making victory that much tougher to attain, but also that much sweeter if you get there.

“The cardboard race is about just structural integrity really,” Ward said. “Whoever prepares the most is the best. Welding, back-to-back years with the same boat. Inter varsity, we sunk our boat both times. You’ve gotta prepare.”

The competitive spirit filled Brainerd high school’s aquatic center.

“I want to win it more than anything,” Ward said. “I haven’t been able to, but as you see they got the horns out, there’s a lot of trash talk going on, you’ve got fans in the stand. It’s an amazing atmosphere”

However, it did not take away from the true essence of C.L.C.’s club olympics.

“You’ve got all the cheering, I played football, so I thrive off that,” Ward said. “It’s just a great time. There’s now bad blood, and it’s just fun.”

As the annual cardboard boat race not only highlights C.L.C.’s club olympics, but also the value in giving its student body the opportunity to intermingle and learn from those they wouldn’t normally get the chance to interact with.

“The guys from heavy [The Heavy Equipment Club] are from Staples,” Ward said. “We never see them, and it’s just cool to interact with different people from different walks of life where they’re going, because I’m not touching heavy equipment. It’s just cool and friend Chism is in MAPS [Marine And Powersports Club], we’re on completely different sides of the School. It’s just great for camaraderie and community.”

And congratulations to the Welding Club, who took first place in the cardboard boat race, as well as the Marine and power sports club, who earned first place for the entire C.L.C. club olympics.