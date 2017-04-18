DONATE

Central Lakes College Going Back To An Old Tradition For Graduation

Haydee Clotter
Apr. 17 2017
The last time Central Lakes College held its graduation ceremony on campus, it was in the mid ’90s. The school is going back to a tradition by having this year’s ceremony on campus.

“So much good stuff has happened here,” said Central Lakes College Hannah Maloney. “I want to bring all my relatives here basically to check out the campus and see where I graduated from.”

For Maloney, continuing her education was a simple choice.

“Despite being worried about what college, going to college was going to do to me financially, CLC turned out to be a really great option,” said Maloney.

CLC’s graduation is usually held at Brainerd High School to accommodate graduating students and their families.

“There was a proposal brought forward to bring it back to campus to make sure that students who spent their time on our campus could celebrate their graduation on our campus, said CLC President Dr. Hara Charlier.

The thought of Maloney not accepting her degree from the school she’s attended for the last two years made her reconsider participating in graduation.

“And if I went to the high school, that wouldn’t be as fun,” said Maloney.

Brainerd’s graduation will be held in the gym and in the Campus Commons at Staples. Maloney is also the commencement speaker and her presence will be needed.

“I’m just really glad that I’ll be able to have pictures taken of me graduating at CLC.”

For Dr. Hara Charlier, this year’s ceremony will also have a special meaning for her because she’s in the first year as the president of CLC.

“They have told us that it means a lot to them to celebrate what they consider a significant accomplishment right on the campus where they’ve been working so hard,” said Dr. Charlier.

Maloney says many students are now on board with attending the ceremony because of the location back on campus.

