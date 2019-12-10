Lakeland PBS

Central Lakes College Educators Under Consideration For Minnesota State Board of Trustees Award

Chantelle Calhoun — Dec. 10 2019

Central Lakes College honors Dave Otto who serves as a welding instructor and advisor to the Welding Club, and Kate Porter who teaches English and advises the Phi Theta Kappa Club on campus.

Both Otto and Porter were named the 2019-20 CLC Board of Trustees Outstanding Educators.

“Kate and Dave bring passion and innovation to their classrooms,” said Dr. Hara
Charlier, President of Central Lakes College. “They are constantly looking for new ways
to make content real and touch the lives of our students. In this way, they embody our
strategic direction to ‘inspire learning.’ Kate and Dave sincerely care about our students
and our communities. We are privileged to have such outstanding educators at Central Lakes
College.”

Otto said, “I try to learn about each one of my students and support them in achieving
their goals. It’s my goal to guide each of my students through their time here at CLC and
help them be successful.”

Porter said, “I work really hard to make my course content relevant and applicable to
students regardless of their program or path. Teaching has actually transformed my life
and I couldn’t imagine doing anything else. It is an honor to be nominated and I am truly
grateful.”

The Board of Trustees Award ceremony will take place in St.Paul later this spring and Otto and Porter will in the running to receive Minnesota State BOT Educator Award.

Previous CLC educator Tanya Hoting-Mrazek, who teaches American Sign Language won last years award.

