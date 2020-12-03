Lakeland PBS

Central Lakes College Closing Campuses To The Public

Nick UrsiniDec. 3 2020

In an effort to try and limit the spread of COVID-19, Central Lakes College campuses will be closed to the public through the end of December according to a press release.

The release states, “Even though CLC has not experienced significant transmission on campuses, the college is committed to taking all necessary steps to protect the health and safety of our students, employees and the public.”

  • Buildings will be closed to the public
  • Access will be limited to CLC employees, students and CLC partners

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Nick Ursini

By — Nick Ursini

