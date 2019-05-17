Central Lakes College Celebrates The Class Of 2019

About 900 students made their long anticipated walk across the Central Lakes College earlier today to receive their diplomas.

Central Lakes College held three different ceremonies today, and held another graduation yesterday at their Staples campus. Multiple ceremonies are held to ensure there is enough space for every graduate to bring as many loved ones as they’d like.

Today is the Central Lakes College President’s favorite day and she can’t wait to see what her graduates accomplish after C.L.C.

“I hope that ultimately students learned that they have a great deal of power in the world,” Hara Charlier, Central Lakes College’s President, said. “We spend a lot of time talking to students about the fact that they changed this college while they were here and they will change the world going forward.”

“Frankly, I’m excited to see what the real world has for me after graduation,” Katelyn Waytashek, Student Senate President for the Brainerd Campus, said. “Also I’m ready to move onto Ferris State University and working with the military full time for the next two years.”

Videos from the commencement ceremonies can be seen on Central Lakes College’s Website at http://www.clcmn.edu/.