Central Lakes College Art Gallery Presents ‘Becoming Obsolete’ By Artist Martin Nelson

Central Lakes College Art Gallery in Brainerd is hosting an exhibit to showcase, ‘Becoming Obsolete’, Artwork by Martin Nelson. The exhibit is intended to show the way Nelson observes the changing world around us.

Viewed from many different angles, ‘Becoming Obsolete’, speaks of the growing tension between humans and the world that we live in, a world that Nelson feels is falling apart due to our own actions.

Nelson focuses on issues like natural disasters and global warming and how these issues affect our everyday lives. In addition to the environmental aspect, ‘Becoming Obsolete,’ focuses on traditions, cultures, ways of life which he believes have been pushed aside to make room for new trends. He artistically puts all these issues together in a futuristic way as a wake up call to take action.

Nelson is a 2017 graduate of CLC in the Graphic Design Program. He has exhibited his work locally and nationally. In 2016 his work was published in Studio Visit Magazine Vol. 33. He currently lives in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin and works out of his home studio there.

The exhibit will be held at Central Lakes College Art Gallery, room #E422 on February 6, from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The exhibit will be on display until March 6, and is open to the public Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

