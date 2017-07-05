Central Lakes College Appoints New Vice President

Central Lakes College (CLC) has named Joy Bodin as its Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs.

“I am excited to support the good work being done at Central Lakes College and to work with the faculty, staff, students, and community to make CLC the best it can be,” Bodin said. “My family and I are looking forward to becoming involved in the Brainerd, Staples and surrounding communities.”

Bodin was previously at Hennepin Technical College, where she’s been serving as the Academic Dean of Industry and Social Science since 2010. While at Hennepin Technical College, Bodin was the Interim Dean of Student Affairs from 2011-2012 and served as Director of Marketing and Admissions from 1999-2010. Prior to her experience at Hennepin Technical College as an administrator, Bodin taught introductory computer courses. Bodin graduated from Capella University with a master’s degree in Education with a specialization in enrollment management.

“Joy brings a wealth of experience in curriculum development and enrollment management through her work at Hennepin Technical College,” said CLC President Hara Charlier. “We are excited to welcome her to the CLC family.”

Bodin was selected after the college conducted a national search.