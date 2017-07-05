DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Central Lakes College Appoints New Vice President

Haydee Clotter
Jul. 5 2017
Leave a Comment

Central Lakes College (CLC) has named Joy Bodin as its Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs.

Joy Bodin

“I am excited to support the good work being done at Central Lakes College and to work with the faculty, staff, students, and community to make CLC the best it can be,” Bodin said. “My family and I are looking forward to becoming involved in the Brainerd, Staples and surrounding communities.”

Bodin was previously at Hennepin Technical College, where she’s been serving as the Academic Dean of Industry and Social Science since 2010. While at Hennepin Technical College, Bodin was the Interim Dean of Student Affairs from 2011-2012 and served as Director of Marketing and Admissions from 1999-2010. Prior to her experience at Hennepin Technical College as an administrator, Bodin taught introductory computer courses. Bodin graduated from Capella University with a master’s degree in Education with a specialization in enrollment management.

“Joy brings a wealth of experience in curriculum development and enrollment management through her work at Hennepin Technical College,” said CLC President Hara Charlier. “We are excited to welcome her to the CLC family.”

Bodin was selected after the college conducted a national search.

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
hclotter@lptv.org

Related Posts

AACT Festival Finds Its Way To Brainerd

STEM Business Helps Schools Branch Out

Central Lakes College Instructor Recognized For Work In Live Online Technology

If You Give A Mouse An Interpreter: ASL Students Bring Stories To Life

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Teresa Catlin said

You have been my physician and friend since I was a young lady. Thank you doesn'... Read More

Victor Swedberg said

Enjoy your retirement Ed... Read More

Dennis Weimann said

We are sorry for your loss. The primary reason news organizations like us note w... Read More

Kristi said

How about instead of stating as your headline he wasn't wearing his seatbelt....... Read More

Latest Story

Expect Potential Delay Near Aitkin On Highway 169/210

Motorists can expect to encounter a work zone as the Minnesota Department of Transportation work crews will work on a $1.2 million project to
Posted on Jul. 5 2017

Latest Stories

Expect Potential Delay Near Aitkin On Highway 169/210

Posted on Jul. 5 2017

Essentia Health Adds Dementia Screening To Wellness Visits

Posted on Jul. 5 2017
Walleye

Mille Lacs Walleye Fishing Closing

Posted on Jul. 5 2017

Motorcyclist Strikes Deer, Transported To Hospital

Posted on Jul. 5 2017

Braking The Habit, Speeding Doesn't Pay

Posted on Jul. 5 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.