Central Lakes College And Minnesota State Moorhead Announce Health Administration Partnership

Chaz MootzOct. 31 2019

Central Lakes College and Minnesota State University Moorhead are pleased to announce an exciting partnership between the institutions’ Health Services Administration programs.

With the new articulation agreement, students can now start at CLC, earning a Healthcare Administrative Specialist A.A.S Degree, and then transfer seamlessly to MSUM to complete their undergraduate degree in Health Services Administration. The Health Services Administration degree is offered online.

CLC’s Healthcare Administrative Specialist AAS Degree allows students to learn the skills necessary to obtain employment immediately after graduation, allowing them to work in the field and pursue the B.S. from MSUM.

“This partnership is an excellent opportunity for students to pursue the B.S. for career advancement, CLC’s A.A.S. can be completed face-to-face or online and MSUM’s B.S. degrees can be completed online, both schools are committed to providing graduates
with the knowledge and skills to be future leaders in healthcare,” said instructor for CLC’s Health Administration program Susan Bremer.

“Our Bachelor of Science (BS) degree builds upon the specialized skills students from Central Lakes College have developed and expands upon them with management, quality improvement, informatics, marketing, and financial knowledge,” said Co-Chair of the School of Nursing and Healthcare Leadership and Associate Professor at MSUM Dr. Jitendra Singh.

