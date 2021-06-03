Central Elementary in Bemidji Packing Up for Good

Click to print (Opens in new window)

With the 2020-2021 school year coming to an end and schools packing up to head out for summer break, Central Elementary is packing up for good.

Students and staff have seen a school that was filled with classroom furniture now being packed up into boxes, ready to be shipped to area schools.

The school has been in Bemidji for over 30 years, where teachers who now work at Central attended the school when they were younger.

