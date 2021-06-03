Lakeland PBS

Central Elementary in Bemidji Packing Up for Good

Destiny Wiggins — Jun. 2 2021

With the 2020-2021 school year coming to an end and schools packing up to head out for summer break, Central Elementary is packing up for good.

Students and staff have seen a school that was filled with classroom furniture now being packed up into boxes, ready to be shipped to area schools.

The school has been in Bemidji for over 30 years, where teachers who now work at Central attended the school when they were younger.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

UPDATE: Cass Lake Man Charged With 2nd-Degree Intentional Murder in Puposky Homicide

Bemidji Honors the Fallen on Memorial Day

Bemidji Man Found Guilty of Felony Assault and Ineligible Possession of a Firearm

Gene Dillon Students Release Rainbow Trout in Outdoor Science Program

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.