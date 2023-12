Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Saturday, December 9 at 7:00pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Celebrate 20 years of spectacular Irish music with a new concert filmed at the Helix in Dublin – the same venue where the first Celtic Woman PBS special was filmed 20 years ago. Fan favorites, new arrangements, and stirring originals, the evening features a stellar lineup of eight world-class Celtic Women, backed by a choir, orchestra, dancers and a full band.