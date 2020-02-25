March 3 at 7pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS video app and online at video.lptv.org.

Celtic Woman — the most successful all-female group in Irish history — is thrilled to be celebrating 15 phenomenal years of making music in 2020. Their legacy of 12 consecutive Billboard No.1’s, 10 million album sales and a coveted Grammy nomination is a testament to all who pour their heart and soul into Celtic Woman. Filled with favorite songs from their journey so far, CELTIC WOMAN, THE BEST OF celebrates the wonderful 15-year relationship with PBS viewers.