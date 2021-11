Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Saturday, November 27 at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Join the Grammy-nominated ensemble on a musical journey through stunning land and seascapes around Ireland. Shot in 14 locations on the island, the new special is filled withsongs from their latest album, including “The Dawning of the Day.”