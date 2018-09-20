Celtic Thunder X
October 6 at 9pm
Celtic Thunder is Coming to Bemidji!
The Celtic Thunder X tour is coming to Bemidji. Get your tickets today!
CELTIC THUNDER X, a brand new show to celebrate 10 Years of Celtic Thunder with a fantastic mix of both traditional and contemporary Irish Songs, Classic Hits, Love Songs, Nostalgic Songs and Fun Retro Songs from the soundtracks of viewers lives. With 27 new songs producer Sharon Browne has bought back the magic that turned Celtic Thunder into a household name in 2008.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
This is a terribly misleading headline - yes they're have to switch but they'll... Read More
Worst decision Emily city council ever made has caused major damage to local bus... Read More
Great job Shirelle! Thank you so much for coming to Hackensack and covering our... Read More
If this is so important, why are you not farming and producing food in the manne... Read More