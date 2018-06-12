Celtic Thunder X
June 16 at 7pm
CELTIC THUNDER X, a brand new show to celebrate 10 Years of Celtic Thunder with a fantastic mix of both traditional and contemporary Irish Songs, Classic Hits, Love Songs, Nostalgic Songs and Fun Retro Songs from the soundtracks of viewers lives. With 27 new songs producer Sharon Browne has bought back the magic that turned Celtic Thunder into a household name in 2008.
Celtic Thunder is Coming to Bemidji
The Celtic Thunder X tour is coming to Bemidji. Get your tickets today!
