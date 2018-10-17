Celtic Thunder Comes To Bemidji

The group Celtic Thunder had a tour stop through Bemidji tonight. The concert helped raise money for Lakeland PBS.

A crowd of more than 600 people was on hand tonight to see the show at the Bemidji High School auditorium. The group performed a variety of fan favorites, including “Sons Of Light,” “Only Time,” and “The Crow On The Cradle.” Fans say they were most excited to see the energy the group brings to the stage.

Stephanie Salonek, a Celtic Thunder fan, says, “I can’t really pick a favorite song, but we like “The Happy.” If your hands aren’t sore when you come out of it, then you’re not clapping enough. We just love the upbeatness and how nice the guys are.”

Celtic Thunder will be continuing their tour in Minneapolis next week.