Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Celtic Thunder Comes To Bemidji

Shirelle Moore
Oct. 16 2018
Leave a Comment

The group Celtic Thunder had a tour stop through Bemidji tonight. The concert helped raise money for Lakeland PBS.

A crowd of more than 600 people was on hand tonight to see the show at the Bemidji High School auditorium. The group performed a variety of fan favorites, including “Sons Of Light,” “Only Time,” and “The Crow On The Cradle.” Fans say they were most excited to see the energy the group brings to the stage.

Stephanie Salonek, a Celtic Thunder fan, says, “I can’t really pick a favorite song, but we like “The Happy.” If your hands aren’t sore when you come out of it, then you’re not clapping enough. We just love the upbeatness and how nice the guys are.”

Celtic Thunder will be continuing their tour in Minneapolis next week.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Tickets Still Remain For Celtic Thunder Concert In Bemidji

Community Spotlight: Blue Ox Marathon Promotes A “Be Active” Bemidji

Annual Blue Ox Marathon Weekend Underway In Bemidji

In Focus: Documentary On Bemidji Church’s Pipe Organ Premieres At Lakeland PBS

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

AJ Feldman
AJ Feldman said

Hi Jim, The boys soccer team plays St. Cloud Cathedral in the section semifina... Read More

Jim Simmons said

Trying to follow the Bemidji boys soccer and wrestling from Oklahoma. Are you a... Read More

Estella Ramczyk said

That was a wonderful article by Anthony Scott about the BMX and what Justin Bar... Read More

JH said

Until this comment.... Read More

Latest Story

Candlelight Vigil Held In Kiwanis Park To Honor Those Lost To Domestic Violence

37 sparklers were lit at Kiwanis Park in Brainerd tonight in memory of the 37 lives lost in Minnesota to domestic violence in the year 2017 and
Posted on Oct. 16 2018

Latest Stories

Candlelight Vigil Held In Kiwanis Park To Honor Those Lost To Domestic Violence

Posted on Oct. 16 2018

Essentia Health Brings Quicker Flu Testing To Its Patients

Posted on Oct. 16 2018

Northwoods Adventure: Bad Harvest Doesn't Stop Brainerd's Great Pumpkin Fest

Posted on Oct. 16 2018

Tickets On Sale For Women United Tribute Awards Breakfast

Posted on Oct. 16 2018

Missing Crosby Woman Found Safe

Posted on Oct. 16 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.