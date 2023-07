Click to print (Opens in new window)

Saturday, July 29th at 9pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Experience the magical moments of Celine Dion’s record-breaking, sold-out 2008-09 world tour. The concert featured her greatest hits, from the energetic “I Drove All Night” to the moving and emotional grand finale ballad “My Heart Will Go On.”