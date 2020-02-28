Celebration of Service Honors Long-Time Bemidji Chamber Employees

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Family, friends, and community members gathered today for a celebration of service honoring long-time Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce employees Carol Olson and Dean Beattie. On January 16th, the Bemidji Chamber announced significant changes that would be taking places such as a change of location and the discontinuation of staffing at the Tourist Information Center.

Olson and Beattie’s last day will be on March 1st. You can watch our previous story on Olson’s retirement here.

