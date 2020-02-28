Lakeland PBS

Celebration of Service Honors Long-Time Bemidji Chamber Employees

Destiny Wiggins — Feb. 28 2020

Family, friends, and community members gathered today for a celebration of service honoring long-time Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce employees Carol Olson and Dean Beattie. On January 16th, the Bemidji Chamber announced significant changes that would be taking places such as a change of location and the discontinuation of staffing at the Tourist Information Center.

Olson and Beattie’s last day will be on March 1st. You can watch our previous story on Olson’s retirement here.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Carol Olson Celebrates 34 Years At Bemidji Area Chamber Of Commerce

Longtime BSU Football Coach Rich Jahner Announces His Retirement

In Focus: Art Exhibit “Other Dimensions” Is a Farewell to Bemidji

Long-Time Brainerd Head Football Coach Ron Stolski Retires After 45 Years

Latest Stories

Former Grand Rapids Human Rights Commissioner Blames City Officials For Mishandling January Agenda

Posted on Feb. 28 2020

Equity Blueprint Looks to Find Commonalities Between Urban and Rural Minnesota

Posted on Feb. 28 2020

Golden Apple: February Is "I Love To Read" Month at Baxter Elementary School

Posted on Feb. 28 2020

Police Asking For Help in Locating Stolen Vehicle in Bemidji

Posted on Feb. 27 2020

Minnesota's Projected Surplus Grows to Over $1.5 Billion

Posted on Feb. 27 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.