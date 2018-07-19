Lakeland PBS
Celebration Held For Lakeland News

Josh Peterson
Jul. 18 2018
When it comes to local news, you’re a story with the community. That’s why Lakeland PBS opened its doors today to invite the community in, and celebrate with those who watched, supported and sponsored.

For those who have watched Lakeland News from day one, the anniversary party was a chance to meet familiar faces both in front and behind the camera.

Out of 170-licensed PBS stations only a small percentage provide local news, a service Lakeland PBS is proud to offer.

The cost of doing local news is significant, and todays party was also an opportunity to thank those who have been proud supporters of the broadcast from the very start.

With support from viewers, sponsors and volunteers both in front and behind the camera, Lakeland News is set for success for another 20 years and beyond.

