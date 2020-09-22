Lakeland PBS

CDC Removes Guidance on Airborne COVID-19 Transmission

Lakeland News — Sep. 21 2020

Officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have caused confusion for taking down an update on how COVID-19 is spread, saying the change was a mistake.

CDC officials say that the virus spreads primarily through small airborne droplets, such as those produced through coughs or sneezes. But in interviews, officials have seemed to gather more evidence that the virus can in some cases spread with smaller droplets, known as aerosolized particles or droplets, that spread over a wider area.

The CDC posted their recent knowledge on Friday about the aerosolized particles, further explaining that the virus can remain in the air and move around further than the six feet that they have suggested from the beginning of the pandemic. But today, federal health officials have said the posting of this information was a mistake and was released without being fully edited.

Dr. Howard Koh, a Harvard University public health professor who was a high-ranked official in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services during the Obama Administration, stated that “the consistent inconsistency in this administration’s guidance on COVID-19 has severely compromised the nation’s trust in our public health agencies.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Two Brainerd Elementary Students Test Positive for COVID-19

MSHSL Votes To Bring Football & Volleyball Back To The Fall

In Business: Fuller Farm in Bemidji Providing Fall Family Fun

937 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 Deaths on Monday in Minnesota

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.