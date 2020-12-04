Lakeland PBS

CDC Announces New Guidelines on Length of COVID-19 Quarantines

Betsy Melin — Dec. 3 2020

The CDC has announced that some COVID-19 quarantine periods can be as short as seven to 10 days. But the 14-day quarantine period is still recommended.

The new guidance says that someone can leave quarantine without a test after the 10 days if they do not develop any COVID-19 symptoms after exposure or seven days with no symptoms and a negative test.

In Beltrami County, guidances are based on those from the Minnesota Department of Health. Officials hope to hear the new MDH guidelines by the end of the week.

