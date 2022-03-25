Cause of Downtown Bemidji Fire on St. Patrick’s Day Identified
The cause of an apartment fire that shut down a handful of Bemidji businesses on St. Patrick’s Day has now been identified.
In a release from the Bemidji Fire Department, the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office determined the cause of the fire was related to an e-cigarette.
Although not yet clear, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) suggests that evidence for fires caused by e-cigarettes or vaping devices can be attributed to battery-related issues. Some tips to avoid possible fires or explosions relating to vapes or e-cigarettes include:
- Considering using vaping devices with safety features. These features may include vent holes, firing button locks and overcharging protection.
- Keeping loose batteries in a case to not cause contact with metal objects. If batteries come in contact with metal objects like keys or coins in one’s pocket, a short circuit can occur.
- Always use the appropriate charger for the vape device.
- Keep an eye on the vape device when it is charging, and don’t let it change overnight.
- Replace the device’s battery if it gets damage or wet.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.