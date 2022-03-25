Cause of Downtown Bemidji Fire on St. Patrick’s Day Identified

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The cause of an apartment fire that shut down a handful of Bemidji businesses on St. Patrick’s Day has now been identified.

In a release from the Bemidji Fire Department, the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office determined the cause of the fire was related to an e-cigarette.

Although not yet clear, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) suggests that evidence for fires caused by e-cigarettes or vaping devices can be attributed to battery-related issues. Some tips to avoid possible fires or explosions relating to vapes or e-cigarettes include:

Considering using vaping devices with safety features. These features may include vent holes, firing button locks and overcharging protection. Keeping loose batteries in a case to not cause contact with metal objects. If batteries come in contact with metal objects like keys or coins in one’s pocket, a short circuit can occur. Always use the appropriate charger for the vape device. Keep an eye on the vape device when it is charging, and don’t let it change overnight. Replace the device’s battery if it gets damage or wet.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today