Cause of Bemidji Structure Fire Identified

Mary BalstadMar. 25 2022

The cause of a structure fire that occurred in Bemidji on March, 18 has been identified. According to the Bemidji Fire Department and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office, the determined cause of the apartment fire is related to an e-cigarette. This conclusion came after an investigation into the apartment fire.

Although not yet clear, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) suggests that evidence for fires caused by e-cigarettes or vaping devices can be attributed to battery-related issues. Some tips to avoid possible fires or explosions relating to vapes or e-cigarettes include:

  1. Considering using vaping devices with safety features. These features may include vent holes, firing button locks and overcharging protection.
  2. Keeping loose batteries in a case to not cause contact with metal objects. If batteries come in contact with metal objects like keys or coins in one’s pocket, a short circuit can occur.
  3. Always use the appropriate charger for the vape device.
  4. Keep an eye on the vape device when it is charging, and don’t let it change overnight.
  5. Replace the device’s battery if it gets damage or wet.

Lakeland News covered the structure fire following the initial press release.

