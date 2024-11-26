Cat’s Minnesota T’s 30 Year Run.

According to numerous studies, the average life span for a small business in America is eight to ten years.

Cat’s Minnesota T’s has been in operation since 1992, and they claim it’s all because of their customer service.

At Cat’s Minnesota T’s, the customer’s needs and wants always come first. In a time where e-commerce and online shopping dominate the retail industry, Cat’s Minnesota T’s understands that relationship building and the in-person shop experience are still the leaders in brand awareness and building trust within a community.

In addition to customer service, Minnesota T’s prides itself on quality over quantity. Every design and apparel sold to a customer is unique and specially tailored to that customer. The crew at Minnesota T’s have many years of experience, and their attention to detail is what separates them from other competitors within Brainerd.