Catching The Big One Through Take A Kid Fishing

Josh Peterson
Jun. 6 2018
There is nothing like the smile of a child. Multiple that smile 100 times, and you have the number of kids who just enjoyed a full day out on area lakes through Take A Kid Fishing.

This yearly event provides kids an opportunity to discover more than just fishing – it provides a chance to discover nature and much more.

For many of the participants, this could be the only time this year they will get out on the lake. With kids from a variety of backgrounds, today is about them, and of course, catching some fish.

After a full day of fishing, boats filled with smiles docked at Lake Bemidji State Park, where kids got a photo with their fish and were treated to a celebration. But it was the thrill of the sport that makes these kids smile.

And while the kids will have giant fish stories to tell the rest of their lives, for the guides, it’s the catch of a smile that makes it all worth it.

If your child would like to take part in next year’s event, please click here for more information: http://bemidjitakeakidfishing.webs.com

