Catch-and-Release Walleye Season on Mille Lacs Lake Resumes Saturday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Since the beginning of July, walleye fishing has been prohibited on Mille Lacs Lake. That restriction will remain in place until tomorrow, July 16th, when the catch-and-release season can resume.

Anglers can scratch their walleye itch for 7 weeks. Anglers are encouraged to catch as many walleye as they’d like, so long as the fish are thrown back immediately. The season will end on Wednesday, August 31st.

If you’re hoping to keep something you catch, don’t worry. After the catch-and-release season, a one-fish walleye limit is scheduled to resume Thursday, September 1st and continue through Wednesday, November 30th.

Fishing hours on Mille Lacs Lake are 6 AM to 10 PM for all species.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today