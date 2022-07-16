Lakeland PBS

Catch-and-Release Walleye Season on Mille Lacs Lake Resumes Saturday

Lakeland News — Jul. 15 2022

Since the beginning of July, walleye fishing has been prohibited on Mille Lacs Lake. That restriction will remain in place until tomorrow, July 16th, when the catch-and-release season can resume.

Anglers can scratch their walleye itch for 7 weeks. Anglers are encouraged to catch as many walleye as they’d like, so long as the fish are thrown back immediately. The season will end on Wednesday, August 31st.

If you’re hoping to keep something you catch, don’t worry. After the catch-and-release season, a one-fish walleye limit is scheduled to resume Thursday, September 1st and continue through Wednesday, November 30th.

Fishing hours on Mille Lacs Lake are 6 AM to 10 PM for all species.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Judge Strikes Down Most of Minnesota’s Abortion Restrictions

Fishing Tips 2022: Line Selection

Northwoods Adventure: Bemidji Parks & Rec Hosting Youth Fishing Tournament

Fishing Tips 2022: Properly Releasing a Fish

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.