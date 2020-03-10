Lakeland PBS

Catalytic Converter Theft In Little Falls

Chantelle Calhoun — Mar. 10 2020

Thieves are cutting out catalytic converters from vehicles in Little Falls to resell the expensive metals to recyclers.

According to a report from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, over the past couple weeks their office has received complaints of thieves cutting out catalytic converters from vehicles that are parked outside.

A catalytic converter is a critical component of a vehicle’s exhaust and emission system. The converters contain valuable copper and other expensive metals, making them valuable for thieves to try and sell to recyclers. There have been several incidents of catalytic converter theft from both businesses and residences throughout Morrison County.

Several other law enforcement agencies are seeing a spike in catalytic converter thefts as well. The sheriff’s office wants to notify residents to be vigilant and to keep your vehicle in a well-lit area. Residents are asked to contact the sheriff’s office if you have information regarding these thefts at 320-632-9233.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

