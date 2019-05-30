Cat Abandoned At Great River Rescue

Officials at Bemidji’s Great River Rescue are raising concerns about stray cats that have been left at the animal shelter in the past two weeks.

Staff members at Great River Rescue found a mom cat and two dead kittens in a crate near the dumpster of the shelter Tuesday Morning. The mom cat was taken to the vet where she gave birth to two other kittens.

Great River Rescue wants the community to know there are other options. Staff members are asking that the person who abandoned the cat come forward.

“We have no interest in judging them. We just want their support in taking care of these animals,” Great River Rescue Executive Director Brandon Mustful said. “We just want them to see them step up and say, ‘yes, I committed this act, and I’m here to try and make up for it the best that I can.'”

There are currently 40 animals on the intake wait list at the shelter. Mustful says Great River Rescue is supported through community donations, and when incidents like this happen, they depend on those donations to help pay for the cost.