Cass Lake Woman Who Died After Walker Boat Crash Had Medical Emergency

A woman from Cass Lake who died Tuesday following a boat crash on Leech Lake has been identified.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says 59-year-old Theresa Kay Cechini was on a pontoon just before 1:30 p.m. on August 26 when it crashed into the rocks and shoreline on the south side of Leech Lake near Walker City Park. An autopsy performed by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office indicates Cechini suffered from a medical emergency prior to the crash.

Cechini was the only occupant of the watercraft. Lifesaving efforts continued while she was being transported to the Walker airport, where she was pronounced dead.

