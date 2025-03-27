Cass Lake Woman Sentenced to Over 17 Years in Prison for Murdering Her Son

A 31-year-old Cass Lake woman has been sentenced for murdering her 23-month-old son. The child died from cardiac arrest on August 24th of 2023.

On February 10th of this year, Larena Renee Jackson pleaded guilty to second-degree murder-without intent-while committing a felony. On Monday, she was sentenced in Cass County Court to 17-and-a-half years in prison with credit for time served of 581 days.

The boy who died was found severely injured at Jackson’s home on White Stone Loop in rural Cass Lake on August 19th, 2023. Jackson told police the boy had been run over by a vehicle driven by the boy’s father, but further investigation proved that was not possible.

Investigators then executed a search warrant at the home, and numerous areas of blood were located in a bedroom with a large amount of blood on a mattress. At least two indentations were located in the sheetrock in the bedroom wall above the bed that would be consistent with the shape of a toddler’s head.

Jackson was later arrested after she was found hiding inside a friend’s home on August 22nd.