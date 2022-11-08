Lakeland PBS

Cass Lake Woman Dies in Head-On Vehicle Collision West of Pine River

Mary BalstadNov. 8 2022

A Cass Lake woman died yesterday in a head-on vehicle collision with a semi-truck.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on November 7, 71-year-old Cecelia Smith was traveling northbound on Highway 64 in Ansel Township around 9:49 a.m. A semi-truck driven by Nasim Sharapov, 30, of Omaha, Nebraska was heading southbound in the same location. The vehicle crashed head on. Both vehicles left the roadway and entered the ditch.

Smith died on the scene. Sharapov did not sustain any injuries. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the accident. Alcohol was not a factor.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Sebeka Fire Department assisted on the scene.

