Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Cass Lake Woman Dies in Crash After Fleeing From Officials

Sarah Winkelmann
Apr. 11 2018
Leave a Comment

One 24-year-old woman is dead after a crash around 10 p.m. Tuesday night in Beltrami County.

Traci Jolynne Cloud, 24, of Cass Lake was heading north on Hwy 89, south of Lumberjack Rd in Alaska Township fleeing from Beltrami County Deputies and a Minnesota State Trooper.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the driver lost control, went into the ditch and rolled the 2004 Chevy Impala. Cloud was the only occupant in the car and was not wearing a seat belt during the incident. She was ejected from the car and later pronounced dead at Sanford Hospital in Bemidji.

The MN State Patrol is still investigating the crash. They were assisted by the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, Red Lake Police Department, Red Lake Ambulance and Bemidji Ambulance.

Sarah Winkelmann
Contact the Author Sarah Winkelmann
swinkelmann@lptv.org

Related Posts

Beltrami County Unveils New Courtroom

All Three Questions Pass On Brainerd School Referendum

The Polls Are Open For Brainerd Schools Special Election

REMINDER: Concert Ticket Winners Announced Tonight On Lakeland News

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Chanh Tran said

To the students, children, parents who participated at the Brainerd March For Ou... Read More

kumkum Bhagya said

thanku for u post... Read More

Kathi Malone said

Why don't these legislators have a forum at the local high schools? Perhaps they... Read More

Kathi Malone said

Hello form Florida. I am so proud of Brainerd in marching against gun violence.... Read More

Latest Story

Leech Lake Band/RREAL Solar Energy Project Wins Environmental Initiative Award

Posted on Apr. 11 2018

Latest Stories

Leech Lake Band/RREAL Solar Energy Project Wins Environmental Initiative Award

Posted on Apr. 11 2018

Home, Sport & Travel Show Concert Ticket Winners Announced

Posted on Apr. 11 2018

BSU Football Searches For Quarterback To Lead Offense

Posted on Apr. 11 2018

Trump Nominates MN Judge For State's Next U.S. Attorney

Posted on Apr. 11 2018

Bemidji Explores Adding A Community Development Director

Posted on Apr. 10 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.