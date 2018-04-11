Cass Lake Woman Dies in Crash After Fleeing From Officials

One 24-year-old woman is dead after a crash around 10 p.m. Tuesday night in Beltrami County.

Traci Jolynne Cloud, 24, of Cass Lake was heading north on Hwy 89, south of Lumberjack Rd in Alaska Township fleeing from Beltrami County Deputies and a Minnesota State Trooper.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the driver lost control, went into the ditch and rolled the 2004 Chevy Impala. Cloud was the only occupant in the car and was not wearing a seat belt during the incident. She was ejected from the car and later pronounced dead at Sanford Hospital in Bemidji.

The MN State Patrol is still investigating the crash. They were assisted by the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, Red Lake Police Department, Red Lake Ambulance and Bemidji Ambulance.