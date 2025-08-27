Cass Lake Woman Dies After Pontoon Crash Near Walker City Park

A 59-year-old woman from Cass Lake is dead after the pontoon she was in crashed into the rocks and shoreline on the south shore of Leech Lake near Walker City Park.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the crash was reported just before 1:30 on Tuesday afternoon, and the woman was the only person in the boat.

When deputies and responders arrived, the woman was unresponsive. She was removed from the watercraft and medical aid was immediately rendered. Lifesaving efforts continued while she was being transported to the Walker airport, where she was pronounced dead.

The victim’s name has not been released yet. An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.