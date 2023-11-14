Cass Lake Woman Charged with Murdering Son Found Incompetent to Stand Trial

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A 30-year-old Cass Lake woman who was charged with murdering her 23-month-old son has been found incompetent to stand trail in the criminal prosecution involving the murder.

Larena Renee Jackson was charged with second-degree murder-with intent-not premeditated in connection when the boy who died was found severely injured at Jackson’s home on White Stone Loop in rural Cass Lake on August 19.

Jackson told police the boy had been run over by a vehicle driving by the boy’s father, but further investigation proved that was not possible. Investigators then executed a search warrant at the home, and numerous areas of blood were located in a bedroom with a large amount of blood on a mattress.

At least two indentations were also located in the sheetrock in the bedroom wall above the bed that would be consistent with the shape of a toddler’s head. Jackson was later arrested after she was found hiding inside a friend’s home on Aug. 22.

Cass County Attorney Ben Lindstrom tells Lakeland News that because Jackson was found incompetent to stand trial under Rule 20 of the Minnesota Rules of Criminal Procedure, this suspends the prosecution until such time as she is restored to competency. Lindstrom say that when someone is found incompetent in a matter such as this, it generally also triggers their pursuit of a civil commitment.

He says his office is now pursuing her commitment to the Department of Human Services as someone who meets the criteria as being mentally ill and dangerous. The civil commitment is in its early stages.

