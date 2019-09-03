Cass Lake Man’s Bail Maintained At $2 Million During Rule 8 Hearing

Kevin Daniel Jackson, 28 of Cass Lake, made an appearance in district court on Tuesday during a Rule 8 hearing where his bail was maintained at $2,000,000 without conditions and $1,000,000 with conditions.

Jackson was charged with second degree murder on August 23, 2019 after a four-year-old was found dead at a residence in Inger, Minnesota on August 21. According to the Minnesota Legislature website, a Rule 8 hearing is held to advise defendants of their rights for a second time or to allow for the defendant to enter a plea.

The criminal complaint states that at around 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 21, an emergency call was made of a non-responsive four-year-old boy at a residence in Inger. Emergency personnel responded to the residence and performed life-saving aid which was unsuccessful. The child was pronounced dead at the scene. During life-saving efforts, officers noted bruising near the child’s eyes. Deputies received information from life flight medical personnel that they believed the child may have been suffocated to death.

Jackson’s next court appearance is scheduled for October 7, 2019, at 9:00 a.m.