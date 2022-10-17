Cass Lake Man Sentenced to Almost 10 Years for Felony Drug-Related Crimes

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A Cass Lake man has been ordered to serve almost 10 years in prison for felony drug-related crimes.

Milton Joseph Budreau III appeared in Cass County District Court on Oct. 13 and pleaded guilty to:

aggravated controlled substance crime in the first degree

first-degree controlled substance crime – possession with intent to sell

ineligible possession of a firearm

Budreau was then sentenced to serve 118 months in prison.

According to the criminal complaint filed by the Cass County Attorney’s Office, law enforcement executed a search warrant at a travel trailer in the Cass Lake area on Aug. 24. During that search, law enforcement located the drugs, which included more than 300 grams of suspected methamphetamine and 280 grams of fentanyl.

Authorities also found five firearms along with ammunition, which Budreau was ineligible to possess due to multiple felony convictions, including a 2004 conviction for attempted second-degree murder.

