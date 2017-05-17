Cass Lake Man Sentenced To 72 Months In Jail For Drug Crime

A Hubbard County judge sentenced a Cass Lake man to 72 months in jail stemming from a drug related crime in Park Rapids.

Levi Adam Westbrook, 23, of Cass Lake was originally charged with selling 17 grams or more of cocaine or methamphetamine within a 90-day period, possession of 50 grams or more of cocaine or methamphetamine, interfering with a police officer and fleeing a police officer by a means other than a motor vehicle.

According to the complaint, on Oct. 26, 2016, at approximately 4:40 p.m. an investigator along with other agents from the Paul Bunyan Task Force were conducting a drug buy to purchase methamphetamine from Westbrook and David Aaron Whitcomb.

A confidential informant met with Whitcomb by Lindquist Park in Park Rapids and provided Whitcomb with $650 the informant received from the investigator. Westbrook, Whitcomb, Genaro Jesus Chavez and Jordan Alan Brewster went back to where the informant was waiting to receive the drugs.

As the four individuals left the informant Task Force Agents identified themselves as police officers and tried to arrest the individuals. Brewster, Chavez and Whitcomb all complied with the officers commands. Westbrook laughed at the agents, released the dog he had with him and took off running.

A pursuit began and an investigator chased after Westbrook while another investigator held the other three individuals. A butcher knife was also located on the ground near them.

During the arrest, Westbrook was trying to open a bag and disburse the contents which were later tested for controlled substances and determined to be approximately a 1/4 ounce of methamphetamine.

At the jail while booked Westbrook says he went to where the informant was to “rob the confidential informant.”

Investigators also learned there were more controlled substances and firearms at a home at 614 4th Street West. When officers arrived they found a vehicle backing down the driveway accelerating rapidly turning sideways striking the investigators vehicle. Officers also saw Jeffrey Norbert Von Doehren inside of the vehicle reaching between the seats for something.

After receiving a search warrant of the vehicle and residence officers uncovered approximately 80 grams of methamphetamine, Psilocybin mushrooms, a hallucinogenic and Suboxone, a controlled substance and a loaded 20 gauge shotgun.

Westbrook is a convicted felon, therefore he can’t possess firearms. He also has a prior controlled substance conviction.

The penalty for the drug crime carries a mandatory commitment of 4-40 years and/or a $1,000,000 fine.