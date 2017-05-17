DONATE

LPTV NEWS
Court Documents Reveal Bjerknes's Alleged Victims Are BMS Students

Cass Lake Man Sentenced To 72 Months In Jail For Drug Crime

Haydee Clotter
May. 17 2017
Leave a Comment

A Hubbard County judge sentenced a Cass Lake man to 72 months in jail stemming from a drug related crime in Park Rapids.

Levi Adam Westbrook, 23, of Cass Lake was originally charged with selling 17 grams or more of cocaine or methamphetamine within a 90-day period, possession of 50 grams or more of cocaine or methamphetamine, interfering with a police officer and fleeing a police officer by a means other than a motor vehicle.

According to the complaint, on Oct. 26, 2016, at approximately 4:40 p.m. an investigator along with other agents from the Paul Bunyan Task Force were conducting a drug buy to purchase methamphetamine from Westbrook and David Aaron Whitcomb.

A confidential informant met with Whitcomb by Lindquist Park in Park Rapids and provided Whitcomb with $650 the informant received from the investigator. Westbrook, Whitcomb, Genaro Jesus Chavez and Jordan Alan Brewster went back to where the informant was waiting to receive the drugs.

As the four individuals left the informant Task Force Agents identified themselves as police officers and tried to arrest the individuals. Brewster, Chavez and Whitcomb all complied with the officers commands. Westbrook laughed at the agents, released the dog he had with him and took off running.

A pursuit began and an investigator chased after Westbrook while another investigator held the other three individuals. A butcher knife was also located on the ground near them.

During the arrest, Westbrook was trying to open a bag and disburse the contents which were later tested for controlled substances and determined to be approximately a 1/4 ounce of methamphetamine.

At the jail while booked Westbrook says he went to where the informant was to “rob the confidential informant.”

Investigators also learned there were more controlled substances and firearms at a home at 614 4th Street West. When officers arrived they found a vehicle backing down the driveway accelerating rapidly turning sideways striking the investigators vehicle. Officers also saw Jeffrey Norbert Von Doehren inside of the vehicle reaching between the seats for something.

After receiving a search warrant of the vehicle and residence officers uncovered approximately 80 grams of methamphetamine, Psilocybin mushrooms, a hallucinogenic and Suboxone, a controlled substance and a loaded 20 gauge shotgun.

Westbrook is a convicted felon, therefore he can’t possess firearms. He also has a prior controlled substance conviction.

The penalty for the drug crime carries a mandatory commitment of 4-40 years and/or a $1,000,000 fine.

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
hclotter@lptv.org

Related Posts

Judge Loses Fight In Law On Retirement Requirement

Level Three Sex Offender Moves To Bemidji

Two People From Warroad Charged In Red Lake Meth Bust

Minnesota Attorney General Supports Immigration Lawsuit

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Jeremy Jenkins said

Yes I agree that was a totally racist charged statement that is completely not t... Read More

Wendy said

Billie got a news flash for you. That bus had kids of SEVERAL races and colors!... Read More

Rhonda said

Billie, that is a racist statement! Get your mind off yourself and onto what's m... Read More

Richard Ketring said

Your leading sentence does not say who the interveners are filing with.... Read More

Recent Show

Lakeland Currents 1023 – Great River Rescue

Approximately 70 million dogs and 36 million cats are owned by Americans and kept as household pets, according to statistics from the American
Posted on May. 12 2017

Recently Added

Grand Rapids Man Reels In Big Catch...Shark Jawbone

Posted on May. 17 2017

Deer Spotted Inside Wadena WalMart

Posted on May. 17 2017

Man Facing $50,000 Fine For Opening Liquor Store On Sunday

Posted on May. 17 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.