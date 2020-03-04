Lakeland PBS

Cass Lake Man Pleads Not Guilty to Murder in Death of 4-Year-Old

Malaak KhattabMar. 4 2020

Kevin Daniel Jackson

A Cass Lake man entered a not guilty plea yesterday in Itasca County on second-degree murder charges relating to the death of his girlfriend’s four-year-old son.

According to a criminal complaint from the Itasca County Office Attorney’s office, 28-year-old Kevin Daniel Jackson and the boy’s mother were using methamphetamine the night before Aug. 21, 2019.

On August 21, 2019, an emergency call was made of a non-responsive four-year-old boy at a home in Inger, Minnesota. When officers arrived, they administered CPR and noted bruising near the child’s eyes. Deputies received information from Life Flight medical personnel that the child may have been suffocated to death.

The mother of the four-year-old boy told law enforcement that she found her son on the couch in her home, wrapped in blankets and his lips were blue.

According to the complaint, Investigator Morse received information from the medical examiner that the child sustained petechial hemorrhages in both eyes and face, abrasion on the nose, and bruising on the neck.

Bail was set at $2,000,000 without conditions and $1,000,000 with conditions.

