Cass Lake Man Pleads Guilty to Unintentional Murder in Death of Child

Lakeland News — Sep. 22 2020

Kevin Daniel Jackson

A 29-year-old Cass Lake man has pleaded guilty to one count of unintentional murder in the second degree.

Kevin Daniel Jackson entered the plea in Itasca County Court on September 18th. Jackson was charged with second-degree murder on August 23rd, 2019 after a four-year-old was found dead at a home in Inger, Minnesota on August 21st of that year. When emergency workers responded to an emergency call at the home, they found bruising near the child’s eyes and told deputies they believed the child may have been suffocated to death.

According to the plea agreement, Jackson is expected to receive 180 months in prison at the time of the sentencing on November 6th. Jackson will remain in custody while he awaits sentencing.

