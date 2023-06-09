Lakeland PBS

Cass Lake Man Found Guilty of Murder in Connection to Fatal Drug Overdose

Mary BalstadJun. 9 2023

A jury found a Cass Lake man guilty of third-degree murder in January 2022 drug-related death of a woman.

Clyde Lee Reyes Jr.
Credit: Beltrami County Jail

According to the Beltrami County Attorney’s Office, Clyde Reyes Jr. was found guilty after a four-day trial on June 8. The jury found Reyes guilty of one count of third-degree murder through selling, giving or distributing schedule I & II drugs.

Court documents state the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office and the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force responded to a report of a possible drug overdose on January 2, 2022. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. An autopsy found the cause of death to be a fentanyl overdose. Following an investigation, law enforcement reported Reyes sold the victim fentanyl earlier the same day.

Beltrami County Attorney David Hanson sends his condolences to the victim’s family. Hanson also highlights this is the second third-degree murder conviction for the sale of fentanyl in recent months.

In the press release, Hanson states, “his concern for the amount of Fentanyl that is wreaking havoc in Beltrami County, and that his office will continue to aggressively prosecute drug dealers for the harm that they are doing to our community.”

Reyes’ sentencing hearing will be on July 27 at 9 a.m.

