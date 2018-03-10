Cass Lake Man Dead From Apparent Heroin Overdose
Another Bemidji area man has died of an apparent heroin overdose.
This time, Beltrami County authorities say it is a 21-year-old Cass Lake man who was found unresponsive early this morning at a home located off of Power Dam Road east of Bemidji. Emergency workers attempted to revive the man when they arrived but were unsuccessful.
Others in the home say the man had used suspected heroin earlier in the night.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
Great thankyou... Read More
Why would you not ALSO Link to the Minnesotans for Pipeline Clean-up on your sto... Read More
Mr. Castle included two (2) links to Enbridge propaganda at the end of this stor... Read More
People using the road make mistakes (like running stop signs and red lights), al... Read More