Lakeland PBS
Cass Lake Man Dead From Apparent Heroin Overdose

Nathan Green
Mar. 9 2018
Another Bemidji area man has died of an apparent heroin overdose.

This time, Beltrami County authorities say it is a 21-year-old Cass Lake man who was found unresponsive early this morning at a home located off of Power Dam Road east of Bemidji. Emergency workers attempted to revive the man when they arrived but were unsuccessful.

Others in the home say the man had used suspected heroin earlier in the night.

