Cass Lake Man Charged With Rape at Ridgeway Apartments

Mary BalstadSep. 7 2022

A Cass Lake man is facing charges of criminal sexual conduct through force/coercion after an alleged assault at a Ridgeway Apartment building in Bemidji.

Thomas Alfred Robinson, 37, is charged with 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct through force/coercion and 5th degree criminal sexual conduct with nonconsensual contact. Both of these are felonies.

Thomas Alfred Robinson
Credit: Beltrami County Jail

According to the criminal complaint, Robinson sexually assaulted the victim on Friday, September 2nd. The victim states that Robinson entered her apartment and forcibly penetrated her vagina with his penis. The rape reportedly lasted between 10 to 20 minutes, during which the victim tried to push Robinson away but was physically unable to. The criminal complaint states that Robinson also told the victim not to tell anyone about the rape.

Robinson was later arrested. After being given a Miranda warning, Robinson testified to going to Ridgeway and entering the victim’s apartment. He states that the sexual act was consensual, stating, “he is not that kind of guy.”

Robinson was convicted in a 2012 case of third degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor between the ages of 13 to 15. According to court documents, he was released after serving 3 years in the St. Cloud Adult Correctional Facility with conditions. He is still on conditional release for said conviction.

Robinson is currently in custody at the Beltrami County Jail. If convicted of the charges, he will face a maximum of 15 years or a $30,000 fine, or both for the 3rd degree charge. For the 5th degree charge, he faces 7 years or a $14,000 fine, or both.

By — Mary Balstad

