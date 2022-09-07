Cass Lake Man Charged With Rape at Ridgeway Apartments

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A Cass Lake man is facing charges of criminal sexual conduct through force/coercion after an alleged assault at a Ridgeway Apartment building in Bemidji.

Thomas Alfred Robinson, 37, is charged with 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct through force/coercion and 5th degree criminal sexual conduct with nonconsensual contact. Both of these are felonies.

According to the criminal complaint, Robinson sexually assaulted the victim on Friday, September 2nd. The victim states that Robinson entered her apartment and forcibly penetrated her vagina with his penis. The rape reportedly lasted between 10 to 20 minutes, during which the victim tried to push Robinson away but was physically unable to. The criminal complaint states that Robinson also told the victim not to tell anyone about the rape.

Robinson was later arrested. After being given a Miranda warning, Robinson testified to going to Ridgeway and entering the victim’s apartment. He states that the sexual act was consensual, stating, “he is not that kind of guy.”

Robinson was convicted in a 2012 case of third degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor between the ages of 13 to 15. According to court documents, he was released after serving 3 years in the St. Cloud Adult Correctional Facility with conditions. He is still on conditional release for said conviction.

Robinson is currently in custody at the Beltrami County Jail. If convicted of the charges, he will face a maximum of 15 years or a $30,000 fine, or both for the 3rd degree charge. For the 5th degree charge, he faces 7 years or a $14,000 fine, or both.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today