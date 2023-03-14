Cass Lake Man Arrested After Train Strikes Truck in Hubbard County

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A vehicle collision involving a train in Hubbard County has lead to the arrest of a Cass Lake man.

According to a press release from the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, on March 13th at approximately 6:11 p.m. it was reported that a vehicle had struck a Burlington Northern Train on 323rd Ave in Farden Township. Deputies and medical personnel responded to the scene to find 53-year-old Robert Idovich Jr. of rural Cass Lake, who was traveling north on 323rd Ave in his 1995 Chevrolet pick-up.

As Idovich approached the stop sign at the train tracks, he skidded past the stop sign and came to a stop on the tracks, where the truck stalled. Idovich reportedly exited the vehicle before the eastbound train collided with the truck.

The train itself consisted of two engines, fifteen cars, and held three employees of Burlington Northern Railroad. No injuries were sustained in the crash.

According to the press release, Idovich’s driving status was “Cancelled-Inimical to Public Safety,” and he and was placed under arrest by deputies before being transported to Hubbard County Jail.

The events of the crash are currently being investigated by the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office.

