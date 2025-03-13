Cass Lake Man Arrested After Reportedly Leading Officers on 10-Mile Pursuit

A 31-year-old Cass Lake man has been arrested after reportedly fleeing from officers and leading them on a 10-mile pursuit.

The Leech Lake Tribal Police Department says Kyle Evan White, who had an active felony warrant out for his arrest, fled from officers when they conducted a traffic stop in Cass Lake.

White was taken into custody after law enforcement was able to disable White’s vehicle. He is facing four felony charges in connection with the incident.

Following the arrest, law enforcement located a firearm, ammunition, and approximately 84 grams of methamphetamine.