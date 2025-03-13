Mar 13, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Cass Lake Man Arrested After Reportedly Leading Officers on 10-Mile Pursuit

Kyle Evan White Cg

Kyle Evan White (Credit: Cass County Sheriff’s Office)

A 31-year-old Cass Lake man has been arrested after reportedly fleeing from officers and leading them on a 10-mile pursuit.

The Leech Lake Tribal Police Department says Kyle Evan White, who had an active felony warrant out for his arrest, fled from officers when they conducted a traffic stop in Cass Lake.

White was taken into custody after law enforcement was able to disable White’s vehicle. He is facing four felony charges in connection with the incident.

Following the arrest, law enforcement located a firearm, ammunition, and approximately 84 grams of methamphetamine.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Valvoline 400x400 3 24

Brainerd Ymca

Hug Hydronics 4 24

Related News

Crime

Aitkin Man Arrested, Accused of Solicitation of Minors

Education & Government

Mille Lacs Lake Fishing: Perch Limit Greatly Reduced, Walleye Limit Up

Education & Government

Wadena Man Announces Bid for Rep. Michelle Fischbach’s Seat in Congress

Community

Bemidji Community Food Shelf Participating in Statewide March FoodShare Campaign