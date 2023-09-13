Cass Lake Lodge Destroyed by Fire

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A fire destroyed a long-time Cass Lake lodge on Tuesday night.

Firefighters responded to a fire at the Cass Lake Lodge around 10:20 p.m. and found the main cabin and lodge facility engulfed in flames. The cabin was vacant at the time of the incident, and no one was hurt.

A witness tells Lakeland News they heard an explosion while the building was burning.

The fire is still being investigated by the Cass Lake Fire Department, the Bemidji Fire Department, and the State of Minnesota Fire Marshal’s Office.