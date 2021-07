Click to print (Opens in new window)

Cass Lake Indian Health Services will be hosting their 2021 Walking Shield event, which will provide healthcare services to the public.

The no cost health care will include services such as medical, dental, veterinarian, optometry and more.

The event will be held at Cass Lake High School from August 3-12 starting a 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

