Cass Lake Highway 371 Local Traffic Detour To Begin Monday

A local traffic detour on Highway 371 in Cass Lake is scheduled to begin Monday, July 22.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, crews are continuing to make progress on a road construction project and plan to move into phase 2 of the project on July 22, weather permitting. The detour will direct motorists onto Grant Utley Avenue NW and Railroad Street. Truck traffic will continue to use the truck detour.

The project will reconstruct Highway 371 in Cass Lake between Highway 2 and the railroad crossing, and resurface Highway 2 near the intersection with Highway 371. The project includes storm sewer replacement, construction of a multi-use trail, sidewalks, curb and gutter, highway lighting, and updated traffic signals.

Motorists can expect detours, lane restrictions, and intersection closures. Access to local businesses and residences will be maintained throughout the project.

The project includes two phases and detours:

Phase 1: Railroad crossing located between Railroad Street and First Street SW. Expected to last about two weeks. It includes a five-day closure and detour near the end of the phase. The detour is the same as the truck detour using Hubbard County Roads 45 and 9, and Cass County Road 2. This phase is estimated to be completed by July 19, weather permitting.

Phase 2: Between Railroad Street and Highway 2. Approximately the end of July through October. Motorists will detour onto Grant Utley Avenue NW and Railroad Street. Truck traffic will continue to use the truck detour. This phase is estimated to begin July 22, weather permitting.

Additional resurfacing and signal updates will take place on Highway 2 sometime during phase 2. This work will be done under traffic.