Cass Lake-Bena’s Boys Basketball Season Cut Short Due To COVID-19 Outbreak

Chaz MootzMar. 18 2020

The Cass Lake-Bena boys basketball team is no stranger to making deep playoffs runs in March. The panthers made it to the state tournament in the 2017-2018 season and were one game away from making it back to state this year. Unfortunately, Cass Lake-Bena never got the chance to play at Williams Arena in Minneapolis, as their season was cut short due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The panthers finished their season with a 22-7 record, winning their last playoff game against Blackduck in the 8A section semifinals.

Chaz Mootz

