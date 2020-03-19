Cass Lake-Bena’s Boys Basketball Season Cut Short Due To COVID-19 Outbreak

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Cass Lake-Bena boys basketball team is no stranger to making deep playoffs runs in March. The panthers made it to the state tournament in the 2017-2018 season and were one game away from making it back to state this year. Unfortunately, Cass Lake-Bena never got the chance to play at Williams Arena in Minneapolis, as their season was cut short due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The panthers finished their season with a 22-7 record, winning their last playoff game against Blackduck in the 8A section semifinals.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today