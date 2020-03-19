Cass Lake-Bena’s Boys Basketball Season Cut Short Due To COVID-19 Outbreak
The Cass Lake-Bena boys basketball team is no stranger to making deep playoffs runs in March. The panthers made it to the state tournament in the 2017-2018 season and were one game away from making it back to state this year. Unfortunately, Cass Lake-Bena never got the chance to play at Williams Arena in Minneapolis, as their season was cut short due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The panthers finished their season with a 22-7 record, winning their last playoff game against Blackduck in the 8A section semifinals.
