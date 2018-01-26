Cass Lake-Bena Tops Nevis In Boys Basketball Top-10 Clash

- Home
In a battle of two top-10 teams in Class A Boy’s Basketball, 6th-ranked Cass Lake-Bena topped 4th-ranked Nevis 80-64. They will meet again later in the season in Cass Lake on February 22nd. For more highlights of tonight’s game, see the video below.
