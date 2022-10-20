Cass Lake-Bena Robotics Team Offers Hands-On Engineering Experience

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Robots might not be the first thing you think of when talking about after-school activities. But in recent years, robotics teams and clubs, like the one at Cass Lake-Bena High School, have become common.

Students are responsible for designing, building, programing, and even controlling the robot itself when it’s in action.

“There’s no instruction kit, the only thing that we get is a chassis, but other than that, we have to manufacture the parts and do everything ourselves,” explained Cass Lake-Bena Robotics team member Caraira Jensen.

The nuts and bolts of robotics is to foster a love of engineering and problem-solving in students, and should students decide to take those skills further, they already have a blueprint for their future.

“This is the best preparatory to an engineering, technical kind of career you can get in high school, I believe,” said Cass Lake-Bena Robotics coach Jesse Frost.

If you’d like to see a robotics team in action, the Northern Minnesota Robotics Conference will be holding two competitions at Alexandria High School that will be open to the public next Friday and Saturday. For more information, you can visit the NMRC’s website.

